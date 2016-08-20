TRAVELS: Calabar Light Rail ready for use

PIC. 6. CALABAR MONORAIL READY FOR INAUGURATION AT TINAPA RESORT

The multi-billion Naira Calabar Light rail project, the first in Nigeria, would soon be inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 12-car monorail system, when fully operational, would use an Intamin P8 electric powered passenger shuttle train to convey passengers from Tinapa Resort, across Lake Tinapa to Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC).

The light rail project has three stations, Tinapa, Tinapa Lakeside Hotel and the Calabar International Conference Centre.

The monorail would also allow access to Studio Tinapa, Tinapa Shopping Centre and Tinapa waterpark as well as provide a quick alternative access to Summit Hills.

Built by Ponet TFZE, the train with a cruising speed of about 40 kilometres per hour, has 12 cars, including 10 passenger and two equipment cars.

Each car is primed for seven to eight passengers all seated, while the train’s length, width and height are approximately 38, 1.95 and 2.2 metres, respectively.

When fully operational, the electric-powered air-conditioned train with 1.62 metres height approximately in its passenger compartment, would provide a 24-hour service.

Gov. Ben Ayade had recently told journalists in Calabar that Buhari would inaugurate the train to mark his first year in office.

Ayade announced this during a second test ride of the train to ensure that the project was ready for inauguration.

The governor said the launching of the monorail would be a step toward boosting the economy and expand employment opportunities in the state..

He said the state government was determined to extend the facility to Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, as panacea to envisaged congestion of the city centre through rapid investments inflow.

The parking space at the train’s take-off point at Tinapa can conveniently accommodate 150 cars.

Mr Mba Mba, the station’s Electrical Engineer, said the light rail project was completed in December last year.

“Right now, the Calabar Monorail is ready for use pending inauguration by appropriate authorities.

“We have test-run the system and confirmed its readiness. Gov. Ben Ayade was here with his team to see for himself what is on ground.

“Tourists troop here on daily basis to take a ride. But they were disappointed as they were turned back.

“ We always give the excuse that although services are ready, they can only have their way when it is officially inaugurated.

“School children on excursions, families and other curious residents, who have not seen this kind of train before, have been coming to feed their eyes and seeking to take a ride.’’

Mr Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ayade, also confirmed that the project was completed.

“It is awaiting inauguration; we are waiting for a date from the presidency for its inauguration,’’ he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Nta Ekeng

    Why is the project to be commissioned by Buhari? Cross river state in a P D P state, therefore it’s the chairman of PDP who supposed to commission the project. This is an unnecessary. What do you think this APC government can do for CRS? It’s a shame!

    • deltavoice

      Does fidifi have a chairman?

    • Republican in VI

      Buhari is the president of all Nigerians thats why.

    • NONSENSE

      Dont mind these ediorts.It is the same old colonial mentality. Can u imagine!…….waiting for a dumb, clueless, brainless old man to commission a fast moving train. What sense does that make? Imagine the revenuue Calabar has lost for 8 months running now…and the spokesperson even had the nerve to admitt that they have been turning people back. Shame. Indeed, mumudity has become pervasive since May 29, 2015. I am not surprised at all.

    • Henry_Itopa

      I blame the failure of the Nigerian education system for you comment

  • Yusuf

    politicians…you should call it tinapa light rail not calabar light rail. from what is on the post it will cover less than three kilomerters all within tinapa resort. i was actually wondering when was this work done

  • emmanuel kalu

    why lose revenue because your are waiting for the president to come commission it.

    • Henry_Itopa

      Where did you read that?

  • Efe

    This is good news and surely the Niger Delta Republic is showing in very strong terms that is is poised to distinguish itself and flourish as a nation when it eventually breaks away from parasitic Nigeria in the very near future. Long l.i.v.e the NDelta!