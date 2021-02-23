ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

#EndSars Dashboard

START DATE 

October 8, 2020

STATUS 

Ongoing

DEATHS

51 civilians, 11 policemen, 7 soldiers

History

EndSARS is a decentralised social movement, and series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria. The slogan calls for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses.

The protests which takes its name from the slogan started in 2017 as a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #ENDSARS to demand the disbanding of the unit by the Nigerian government. After experiencing a revitalisation in October 2020 following more revelations of the abuses of the unit, mass demonstrations occurred throughout the major cities of Nigeria, accompanied by vociferous outrage on social media platforms. About 28 million tweets bearing the hashtag have been accumulated on Twitter alone.

Within a few days of renewed protests, on 11 October 2020, the Nigerian Police Force announced that it was dissolving the unit with immediate effect. The move was widely received as a triumph of the demonstrations… READ MORE

STATEMENT ON THE RESOLUTION OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC) FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF JUDICIAL PANELS OF INQUIRY ON POLICE BRUTALITY

MEMBERSHIP OF JUDICIAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

SOUTH WEST

SOUTH SOUTH

Edo State

Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (Chairman)

Joyce Ugbodaga (Secretary)

Bishop Feb Idahosa, (Clergy)

Francis Osayi, (ASUU)

Comrade Osahon Obasuyi (NYC)

Prest Aigbokhian (Civil Society)

Mrs Uloaku Uzamere (NCWS)

Comrade Pius Efofan (NANS)

Pius Okpere (#EndSARS Movement)

Comrade Kola Edokpayi (#EndSARS Movement)

Mrs Felicia Monyei (Ministry of Justice)

A representative of security forces.

SOUTH EAST

NORTH EAST

NORTH CENTRAL

Federal Capital Territory

Inaugurated: October 21, 2020

Sitting location: FCT, Abuja

Set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Membership: 11

Names of members:

Justice Suleiman Galadima, retired Justice of the Supreme Court (Chairman)

Abdulrahaman Yakubu

Yemi Ademolakun

Chioma Chuka

Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa

Tijani Mohammed

Dr. Uju Agomoh

Ibrahim Lamorde (Deputy Inspector General of Police)

Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni

Feyikemi Abudu

John Aikpokpo Martins

Hilary Ogbonna (Secretary)

NORTH WEST

