Uyiosa Ugiagbe, a researcher and mathematics education expert, has called for an increased focus on ensuring STEM education reaches underserved and marginalised communities.

STEM education —science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics—has long been essential in fostering innovation, solving global challenges, and empowering communities.

It equips students with the critical thinking and technical skills to address issues like climate change, healthcare, and economic inequality.

On Saturday, Mr Ugiagbe told PREMIUM TIMES that his newly established Aspire Uyiosa Achievers Foundation aims to show how fair and equal education can shape future leaders and drive societal progress.

He also noted that the idea is to dismantle systemic barriers in STEM education. In addition to his work with the Foundation, Mr Ugiagbe is a Research Assistant at the University of Georgia.

The education expert stated, “Education is a tool for liberation and empowerment. We aim to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by ensuring no student is left behind due to their socio-economic background or lack of resources.”

Equity and inclusion

Mr Ugbaigbe further noted that championing equity and inclusion by creating pathways for students often excluded from the STEM narrative is one of the foundation’s driving forces.

The STEM innovator added that the organisation seeks to empower these students to fulfil their potential through strategic partnerships, scholarship programmes, and community engagement initiatives.

He said, “Every underrepresented student who finds their voice and potential in STEM represents a step toward a more equitable society,” Ugiagbe noted. “The Aspire Uyiosa Achievers Foundation is my way of scaling that influence, ensuring we tackle these challenges collaboratively and sustainably. This is about reshaping educational opportunities and inspiring a global dialogue on equity, inclusion, and the transformative power of education.”

The mathematician’s extensive experience supporting students’ access to global academic opportunities informs the Foundation’s grassroots efforts to drive systemic transformation in STEM education.

Equipping educators

Mr Ugiagbe highlighted the pivotal role of educators in this mission, describing them as “the backbone of any education system’’ because their value and integral role in the overall mission cannot be overstated.

He further explained, “We equip educators with innovative and humanising pedagogical skills to foster creativity and inclusion in classrooms. Our training programmes are designed to prepare them to inspire and effectively teach students from diverse and underserved backgrounds.

“Our mission is focused on fostering equity, supporting professional development for educators, and creating inclusive learning environments for students from disadvantaged backgrounds’’.

The researcher added that the foundation addresses entrenched challenges that limit access to quality education by offering free seminars, workshops, and culturally responsive training.

