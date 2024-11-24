The number of Nigerian students enrolled in higher institutions in the United States (US) has increased by 13.5 per cent in the 2023/2024 academic year compared to the previous 2021/2022 academic session.

According to the figure released by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria in its Open Door report on International Education Exchange, 20,029 Nigerian students enrolled in the current academic year, up from 14,438 last year.

“This places Nigeria as Africa’s leading source of international students and 7th globally,” said the report shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

Nigerian students in the US

The number of Nigerian students enrolling into US higher institutions have increased every year for more than a decade. The only decline recorded between the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic years was attributed to the COVID19 to vaccination protocols imposed by some of the institutions.

Nigeria has now moved three places –from 10th to 7th– in the list of countries with the highest number of international students in the US.

This year, Nigeria has more international students in the US than Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Each of the countries had more students in the US than Nigeria did last year.

International students in the US

The report reveals that US colleges and universities host a “record-breaking” 1,126,690 international students this year, marking an all-time high for international enrollment.

“This milestone aligns with the 75th anniversary of the Open Doors Report, the leading benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States,” it stated.

The report noted that Nigerian students bring a wealth of diversity, perspectives, and academic excellence to US universities, enriching the educational experience for all students.

“Nigerian scholars are known for their strong academic backgrounds and commitment to advanced education, with over 55% pursuing graduate-level studies in the United States,” the report added.

It noted that the growth in Nigerian students choosing to study in the US reflects both the strong US commitment to high-quality education and the growing interest of Nigerian scholars in international academic experiences.

“It also highlights the importance of people-to-people connections that deepen understanding and strengthen bonds between Nigeria and the United States,” it added.

“Sub-Saharan Africa’s student mobility grew by 13% in 2023/24, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing region for the second year, following an 18% increase in 2022/23. The influx of Nigerian students is a testament to the robust educational ties between the US and Nigeria.”

