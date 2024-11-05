The new Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, has reversed the 18 years minimum age for admissions placed by his predecessor, Tahir Mamman.

Mr Alausa announced this decision during a briefing on Tuesday after resuming office as the new education minister.

He was appointed the education minister after President Bola Tinubu removed Mr Mamman, a professor, in a mild cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Tinubu also reassigned the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, to the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction.

Mr Mamman and the 18 year policy

Mr Mamman, who was removed two weeks ago, had in July directed the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and Nigerian tertiary institutions not to admit candidates below the years of 18.

He gave the directive in his addresss during the JAMB policy meeting with the heads of tertiary institutions on the modalities of the 2024/2025 admission. Mr Mamman maintained it was a matter of policy and not his personal decision.

“Our laws require students to be in school from six years —Yes, there are those who do that from five—, and remain in primary school for six years, basic education for three years and secondary school for three years… It doesn’t require a statement of the minister… we are only restating what is in the law,” he had said.

New minister reverses directive

Mr Alausa, however, directed on Tuesday that the age limit be pegged at 16 years. He added that exceptions would be granted for “gifted children”.

He noted that the 18-year minimum age could be detrimental to the federal government’s efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He also said the government is working towards making the country’s education system more practical than theoretical, especially in the tertiary institutions.

Mr Alausa said practical education will better address the unemployment crisis in Nigeria by preparing graduates for the job market.

He said the federal government will work with private sector operators for the training of students to unleash their potential.

