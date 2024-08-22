A final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State was on Thursday knocked down to death by a car.

The student, Esu Ema of the Department of Foreign Languages, was said to be on her way to submit her final year project to her supervisor when the tragic incident occurred.

According to the university spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, the student was crossing the Ife – Ibadan axis road at the campus gate when a ‘reckless driver’ in a Lexus Car hit and killed her.

“The student, identified as ESU RITA EMA with Matriculation Number FRM/2019/041 was knocked down and killed by a Lexus car with Abuja Registration Number ABJ 427 LQ driven by one LASISI Sodiq Segun,” Mr Olarewaju wrote in a statement.

He said members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recovered the corpse and took it to the mortuary of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex at about 12:35 p.m.

He added that officers of the Nigerian Police have arrested the driver for investigation and further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Adebayo Bamire, a professor, has sent a condolence message to the parents of the deceased through the Dean, Students Affairs, Adeolu Odedire, also a professor.

“If it is very sad to lose a domestic animal, how can anyone quantify the loss of a child, especially a grown up child who was a young, promising adult with a lot of potential? A final year student for that matter,” Mr Bamire was quoted as saying.

He, therefore, appealed to the parents, siblings, family, friends and classmates to take solace in God, adding that “the Lord will give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

