The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has withdrawn and invalidated the certificates of national service issued to 101 graduates from the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

According to a statement by the management of the corps, the graduates include 99 illegally mobilised for national service during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 service years.

The remaining two persons were said to have been granted exemption certificates illegally.

“Management of National Youth Service Corps hereby restates its strong commitment to ensuring that unqualified locally and foreign-trained Nigerian youths, especially those purported to have graduated from unaccredited universities, are not recognised, while only qualified persons are issued with NYSC Certificates of National Service,” the statement read in parts.

The one-year-long national service is compulsory for Nigerian graduates who are 30 years old or below as of the time of completing their programmes.

Those over 30 are issued exemption certificates.

Generally, graduates must present their NYSC certificates to be eligible for a job at par with their educational status.

NYSC spokesperson Eddy Megwa has not responded to a phone call and text message seeking further clarifications.

Meanwhile, the UNICAL spokesperson, Effiong Bassey, said he was not aware of the matter when contacted. He asked to get back to our reporter with a response tomorrow (Tuesday).

NYSC has, however, asked members of the public, especially employers and government agencies, to take note of the listed names.

“In addition, members of the public are also enjoined to confirm from NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja the authenticity of Certificates of National Service, Exemption and Exclusion Letters being presented for any purpose.

