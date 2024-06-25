The Management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced a 14-day postponement of the application process for student loans for state institutions.

The postponement is due to low data submissions, NELFUND said in a statement made available to journalists by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the Fund, Nasir Ayitogo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Ayitogo said the decision was necessitated by the failure of several state-owned institutions to upload the required student data and fees information to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

“To date, only a limited number of state-owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process.

“These include 20 state universities out of 48; 12 state colleges out of 54, and two state polytechnics out of 49,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of the institutions who had completed their data.

He however noted that the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions would pose significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.

He added that the application window, initially set to open on 25 June would now commence on 10 July 2024.

“This extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

“To facilitate an efficient and error-free application process, it is crucial that all state institutions provide complete and accurate information.

“This includes JAMB numbers, matriculation numbers, admission numbers, full names, level, faculties, departments, duration of program, fees and gender of all eligible students.

“Incomplete or incorrect data submissions will result in application delays and potential disqualification for affected students,” he added.

He urged all state institutions to expedite their data submission processes and ensure the accuracy of the information provided. (NAN)

