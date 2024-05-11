Nigerian student, David Akanmu, has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the 2024 Knight-Hennessy Scholars Award at Stanford University.

According to the announcement on the website of Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University, the 2024 cohort comprises 90 students from 30 countries who will pursue degrees in 45 graduate programmes across all seven graduate schools at Stanford University.

Mr Akanmu was the Best Graduating Student (BGS) at the 54th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) held in January.

The student, who graduated with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 in Civil Engineering, is one of five Africans and the only one from an African-based tertiary institution selected for the 2024 cohort which is the seventh and largest cohort since the inception of the award.

UNILAG reacts

In reaction to the news, UNILAG in a statement Thursday signed by the Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the university has “underscored its position as an international springboard for success.”

UNILAG noted that Mr Akanmu is the third UNILAG graduate to receive the Knight-Hennessy Scholar Award.

The university statement further noted that for over five decades, it has provided qualitative and research-oriented education to Nigerians and all those who have entered its domain in search of knowledge.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“The University has built a legacy of excellence, and has been instrumental in the production of top-range graduates and academia that have had tremendous impact, directly or indirectly, on the growth, development and international recognition of Nigeria,” it said.

About award

The UNILAG graduate will pursue a Ph.D. in Energy Science and Engineering at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Among the 2024 scholars, according to the Knight Scholars, 47 per cent hold a non-U.S. passport, 49 per cent of U.S. scholars identify as a person of colour, and 11 per cent have served in the U.S. military.

It noted that the scholars earned undergraduate degrees at 60 different institutions, including 12 international institutions, adding that 22 per cent are the first in their family to graduate from college.

“With each new cohort of scholars I am even more encouraged about the future,” the Stanford University president emeritus, John Hennessy was quoted to have said,

“The challenges our world faces are only growing more complex, which validates the importance of our mission here.”

About Knight Hennessy Scholars

Knight-Hennessy Scholars is a multidisciplinary, multicultural graduate fellowship program spanning all seven schools at Stanford University.

The scholars receive up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford while engaging in experiences that prepare them to be visionary, courageous, and collaborative leaders who address complex challenges facing the world.

Scholars are selected based on their demonstration of independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and a civic mindset.

The Knight Scholars also announced that the application for the 2025 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars will open on 1 June 2024, and is due on 9 October 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

