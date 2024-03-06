The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, accepted a former senator, Victor Ndoma-Egba, as surety for the bail earlier granted the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, who is standing trial on sexual harassment charges.

The judge, James Omotosho, in a ruling, also accepted Okon Efut, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as Mr Ndifon’s second surety in the four-count charge preferred against him and his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The court earlier on Wednesday ruled that Mr Ndifon and his co-defendant had a case to answer, and ordered them to enter their defence against the evidence presented by the prosecution.

In the sexual harassment case, ICPC alleged that Mr Ndifon, while being the Dean of the Faculty Law, UNICAL, last year, requested a female diploma student to send her “pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself” to him through Whatsapp chats.

The co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, a lawyer who was later joined as a defendant in the case, is charged with trying to interfere with the star prosecution witness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ndoma-Egba, a three-time senator, represented the Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Old bail conditions

NAN reports that Mr Omotosho had, on 9 February, granted bail to Mr Ndifon in the sum of N250 million with two sureties in the like sum.

The judge held that the two sureties, who must be owners of landed property in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with registered titles and a minimum valuation of N150 million, must submit their certified bank statements to the registrar of the court.

He also directed Mr Ndifon to submit his passport to the court registrar.

The judge ordered the suspended dean to sign an undertaking not to interfere with the case, be ready to stand his trial and not delay the trial.

Request for variation of bail conditions

But Mr Ndifon, through his counsel, Joe Agi, a SAN, had, on 27 February, applied that the bail conditions earlier granted him be varied because he was unable to meet the terms set by the judge.

In the motion, Mr Agi sought an order varying Mr Ndifon’s bail terms.

He also sought an order granting the application that Messrs Ndoma-Egba and Efut be admitted as his sureties.

The lawyer prayed the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client by releasing him to the intending sureties based on recognition.

Delivering the ruling, Mr Omotosho held that since the charges against Mr Ndifon were not capital offences, the court was inclined to exercising the discretion in his favour.

He said bail is a constitutional right guaranteed for any person facing criminal charges.

The judge, who earlier admitted Mr Ndifon to the sum N250 million bail, directed that the two sureties shall be Ndoma-Egba and Efut as suggested by the don.

He ordered Mr Ndifon to deposit his passport to the court registry and shall not be renewed without the permission of the court.

Mr Omotosho equally ordered the suspended professor and the two sureties to submit their bank statements to the court.

The judge, who said that the two sureties shall have landed property within the Abuja Municipal Area, adjourned the matter until 12 March for Mr Ndifon and his co-defendant, Anyanwu, to enter their defence.

In the charges filed by ICPC, Mr Ndifon was alleged to have, between May and September 2023 while being the Dean of Faculty of Law, UNICAL caused one Miss TKJ (not real name), a diploma student of the university, to send pornographic, indecent and obscene photographs of herself to him through his mobile telephone number: 08037066222 vide WhatsApp chats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ndifon was, on 25 January, re-arraigned alongside Mr Anyanwu on an amended four counts relating to alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the cause of justice.

Mr Anyanwu, who is one of the lawyers in the defence, was joined in the amended charge filed on 22 January by the ICPC on allegation that he called the star witness, identified by initials TKJ, on her mobile telephone during the pendency of the charge against Mr Ndifon to threatened her.

.(NAN)

