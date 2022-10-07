In commemoration of World Teachers’ Day 2022, Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA) on Wednesday organised a series of events, including medical check-ups, to celebrate the school teachers.

The check-up, which was part of the activities to mark the school’s 95th anniversary, was held at the Theresa Chukwuma Hall of the school. It was facilitated by Paelon Memorial Hospital, a health organisation founded by one of the old students, Ngozi Onyia.

Ms Onyia finished from the school in 1975.

In her presentation at the celebration, Ms Onyia emphasised the well-being of teachers, noting that “the transformation of education begins with healthy teachers”.

While she encouraged the teachers to cultivate the habit of regular exercise, a balanced diet and proper hydration, she highlighted the leading causes of death which include: cardiovascular diseases like heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease, among others.

“Try as much as possible to exercise every day, walking is part of exercise, so do it. Walk 150 minutes a week and 1 kilometre per day,” she said.

She also noted that the teachers should imbibe some positive healthy living behaviours. She said: “Find a doctor you can trust, someone you can always go to meet for a regular check-up, an expert that knows his job, not quack doctors, ensure you go for periodic health checks, promptly report new signs or symptoms, and have credible sources of medical information.”

Mental health

Another doctor, who is a Consultant Psychiatrist at Paelon Hospital, Gbonjubola Abiri, spoke on the importance of mental health for teachers as they deal with different kinds of students amidst their problems.

She said: “You will come across very difficult children. You come across children who pretend, children who are brilliant and those who don’t give you problems.

“I always say that a teacher’s greatest success is not the child that continues to do well every year. It is the child who everybody thought would never achieve but who a teacher invested their time and energy into.

“As humans and as teachers, every day of your life, there are problems, things that you face daily that you can’t even tell the people beside you. As doctors we have our problems until somebody opens up to us you will not know that people are going through different things.”

She emphasised the need for teachers to make themselves a priority “because no one is immune from a mental illness as long as the person has a brain.”

“Take care of yourself. I want you to remember that everybody is going through something you know nothing about and show kindness to other people.”

Increase in PTA remuneration

The Chairman of the College of Parents Teachers Association (QCPTA), Adewuyi Adedamola, appreciated the teachers and their efforts towards the development and success of the students.

He disclosed an increment in the PTA remuneration package for teachers by N5,000 because they deserve it.

He also facilitated the award session where two teachers: Benedicta Akande and Orama Nkechi were both awarded the QCPTA Prize for Best FME Teacher and Best PTA Teacher respectively.

Fundraising drive

As part of its week-long programme to celebrate the 95-year-old girls’ school, the QCOGA has launched a fundraising initiative “towards improving the school and contributing to the education of the girl-child and overall national development”.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, signed by the President of QCOGA, Ifueko Okauru noted that the “foremost among these initiatives is the launching of the N10 billion endowment fund aimed at ensuring well-equipped classrooms and boarding houses, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and science-based learning apparatus, sustainable power and reliable water supply, alongside the physical projects,”

It added that the Old Girls’ Association is committed to constructive engagements with all major stakeholders to influence policy and advance the cause of education, which they consider to be the fundamental underpinning of our national development.

Principal speaks

In her opening address, the new Director and Principal of the College, Adetutu Obabori, who was represented by the Director and Vice Principal Administration, Uwemiri Kenneth, said the management recognised and appreciated the untiring efforts of the teachers in shaping the lives of “our young Queens”

Speaking on the importance of the significance of the World Teachers Day Celebration, she said “this celebration can be traced back to 5th October 1966, when a special intergovernmental conference was convened in Paris on the status of teachers.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Transformation of Education begins with the Teacher”. This theme is no doubt quite appropriate, as it recognizes the role of the teacher in the development and transformation of a nation.

We cannot have a literate, economically and technologically advanced society/nation without the teacher. Teachers represent the moral fabric of the nation, they instil standards, character and ethics in succeeding generations of children who are leaders and role models of tomorrow.

“By our training and dedication, we are the key to quality education. We spend most of our entire working day teaching; we put aside everything to make the children under our care find themselves in a world filled with chaos on their way to fulfilling destiny.”

She also recognised the efforts and support of the QCOGA “who have always supported and worked with us to make every Teachers’ Day memorable and colourful and the PTA for their financial and material support.”