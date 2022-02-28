The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 236, 206 candidates in eight days.

This is a huge improvement from its record of the first eight days in 2021 where the Board recorded 102,221 only candidates.

The Board’s February 28 weekly publication showed that on the first day of its registration in 2021, it did not successfully register any candidates as against 5,846 registered on the first day of 2022.

The management of the bulletin, which is chaired by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the Board, Fabian Benjamin, gave credit to the recent partnership between the Board and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“The partnership between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is yielding desired results as the process which, by all indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 and had to be shelved, was re-introduced in 2020 with little hitches, but has become seamless in all ramifications in 2021 and now improved in 2022,” the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the Board has approved the constitution of a Management Committee to monitor the ongoing 2022 UTME registration exercise nationwide.

“To ensure that the candidates and the public gets quality services and are not extorted, the Board would be monitoring the 2022 UTME /DE registration exercise, as well as assess how the centres are shouldering the added responsibility.

“The exercise is part of the Board’s resolve to ensure that its agents play according to the rules as anyone found wanting would be delisted. Furthermore, the centres were also charged to refrain from charging above the regulated fees,” it stated.