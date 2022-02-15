Researchers at Erudera, a higher education search platform, have listed what they termed seven best master’s degree programmes for individuals looking at a possible career change.

These seven degrees as listed by the research team are; Finance, Marketing, Business Administration, Nursing, Education, Cybersecurity and Software Engineering.

With what is dubbed the ‘Great Resignation’ across the world, where more workers are quitting after a lockdown in 2020, there’s been an increase in career change as more people seek satisfaction in the job they do.

In Nigeria, about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s working population lost their jobs around the same period, says the National Bureau of Statistics.

Alma Miftari, a digital public relations officer at Erudera, said a research team at the organisation “put together that list based on the most popular programmes in a specific discipline being searched on the platform and by analysing the growth trend.”

Ms Miftari said the team picked out the top seven masters degrees that lead to higher-paying salaries and have a lower barrier to entry for someone who wants to change their career.

“As career change has become a topic of discussion recently, Erudera’s higher education experts have done some research in this regard and have come up with the top seven best masters for a career change in this pandemic time, based on the platform’s data on most searched for degrees,” Ms Miftari said.

Erudera said upskilling in these fields provide individuals with an understanding of accounting analysis, financial economics, finance concepts, modelling, teaching, programming and reporting as well as job opportunities including insurance, business consulting, banking, and becoming entrepreneurs among others.