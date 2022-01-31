The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) to hold between Friday, May 6 and Monday, 16.

The examination body, in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, also said the mock UTME will hold April 16 as against the earlier scheduled date of April 2.

Registration date unchanged

Meanwhile, JAMB said the registration timetable earlier released by the body remains valid, saying it is scheduled to hold between February 12 and and March 19, 2022.

JAMB said the review, as approved by its board, is to ensure that the candidates who would be sitting the examination and others are not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination.

The statement read in part: “As a responsive organisation, the interests of candidates and the general public alike would continue to shape our actions. In addition, the inputs of critical components of the society were sorted and factored into the planning process.”

New USSD Code

Meanwhile, the examination body has disclosed that it is finalising the process of adopting an additional USSD code to be used by candidates besides the 55019 it has been using for registration and other services since 2018.

It said the move is to ensure that there is no congestion during registration when many candidates would be sending their requests via 55019 for the 2022/23 UTME and direct entry (DE) registration and examination.

JAMB said: “The board has concluded arrangements to have an alternative code with a similar function for the benefit of candidates should they encounter any unexpected challenge with the other code. It is to be noted that the Board had used the 55019 USSD code exclusively in the last three or four UTME registration and examination exercises successfully.

“The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

“But in launching another code, the Board is aligning its service delivery with global best practices as well as a desire to eliminating, completely, any hurdle that could ever be encountered by candidates in a bid to create their profiles. This would ensure that candidates get value for money spent as well as the quality service they deserve.”