Following the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni, a junior secondary school two student of the school, an administrative reorganisation has been effected at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State.

For the next few months, the school will be managed by ‘external consultants’, as the founder and other members of the board of governors have stepped down, an official said.

In a statement signed by Tomi Borisade, on behalf of the Board of Governors of the school, the college said as the school reviews its processes, it will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in their duties, of their positions.

The statement reads in part; “We are keen on ensuring that this type of situation never arises again.”

Also, on the roles the appointed consultants will play, the school said; “They will assess the policies, processes and practices of the school and work to reassure our stakeholders of the quality and standards of education we provide.

“The Dowen College Family has had to rethink how best to reassure the public of our best intentions and how the interest of all parties can best be served in sustaining and growing the good and privileged legacy of the school.

“We have worked on enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school. We are also reviewing our policies with our parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward.”

The statement added that “the school is also moving to enhance communication and effectiveness with the Parents Teachers Forum to ensure that Dowen is one of the best schools, both in and out of the country.”

Compliance

The statement also announced that the external consultants are to work with the management of the school over the next few months to “ensure that high standards and best practices are upheld and implemented where they are needed”.

The statement added: “We have been working with the Lagos State Ministry of Education and taken on board their guidance and suggestions with regard to various areas of improvement. We will implement infrastructural changes to the hostels and school facilities to enhance safety and oversight within the school premises.”

Backstory

Dowen College, recently riddled with controversy, was closed down by the Lagos State Government last year following the controversial death of the 12-year-old Oromoni.

While the Oromonis accused the school, staff and some of its students of being complicit in the death of the deceased, the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) absolved them of complicity.

However, Oromoni’s parents and their Lawyer, Femi Falana, faulted the DPP’s verdict, saying it was premeditated and also unacceptable.