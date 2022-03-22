At least 193 out of the 2,357 Ukraine returnees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Mustapha, who doubles as the chairman of the PSC, said the cases were discovered during COVID-19 screening by the port health services.

“The Port Health Services have so far screened about 2,357 Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine for COVID-19 out of the over 8,000 residents or students living in Ukraine.

“Out of these passengers, 193 tested positive to COVID-19 and are managed according to our protocols,” he said.

COVID-19 Update

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows that aside from the Nigerian returnees from Ukraine 87 additional cases were recorded on Monday.

The disease control centre stated that the newly confirmed cases were recorded across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), raising the infection toll to 255,190 cases.

While the death toll still stands at 3,142, NCDC noted that a total of 249,476 have been discharged nationwide including community discharges.

NCDC added that 11 states: Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.