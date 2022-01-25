Nigeria on Monday recorded two additional deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and 241 fresh infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,126.

NCDC added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 252,428, including currently active cases of 22,655.

The centre also noted that Taraba State reported 98 infections, including a backlog of 74 cases for January 1 to 23, 2022.

It added that a total of 227,004 have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Taraba State, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Rivers and Lagos states, the epicentre of the disease, ranked second and third on the log with 66 and 35 cases respectively.

FCT followed with 20 cases; Delta State, 13, while Kwara State recorded three cases.

The data also shows that the trio of Abia, Nasarawa and Plateau States recorded two cases each.

NCDC added that eight states: Cross River, Ekiti, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto reported that they recorded no case on Monday.