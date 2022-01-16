The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed three deaths on Saturday, and 267 new infections reported across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre made this known on its Facebook page Sunday morning, noting that the new deaths have increased Nigeria’s fatality toll to 3,095 from 3,092 reported three days earlier, when it recorded six deaths.

NCDC noted that Osun State in the South-west reported the three fatalities, which includes a backlog of two deaths for January 3, 2022.

The new data does not include an update from Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease, with no reason given by the NCDC.

While the fatality figures are fluctuating, Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease in the number of infections in the past few days, compared to the yuletide period with over 5,000 cases between December 27, 2021 and January 2.

According to the NCDC data, Nigeria’s infection toll now stands at 250,628, while the discharged cases increased to 223,765.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Delta State topped the infection chart with 160 cases, followed by Osun State with 27 cases.

While FCT reported 22 cases, Gombe recorded 17; Cross River, 16; Enugu, 13, and Rivers State, six cases.

While Ekiti State reported four cases, Kaduna and Kano recorded a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that seven states: Abia, Bauchi, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.