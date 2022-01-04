Nigeria has recorded six more fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 670 new cases confirmed across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday morning.

With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria’s fatality toll now stands at 3,045, while the infection toll has increased to 244,120.

The disease centre noted that the FCT reported four deaths with 120 cases for January 2 and 3, 2022.

The country recorded six deaths 24 hours earlier, as a backlog of cases from Borno State, for December 22 to 28, 2021.

The NCDC noted that, of the new confirmed cases, Kaduna State reported 199 infections for January 1 to 3, 2022, with additional backlog for December 20, 22 and 23, 2021.

According to the NCDC data, 216,180 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while 24,859 are currently still infected across the country.

The latest update shows an increase in the figure of discharged cases, as Kaduna reported 175 discharged cases for January 1 to 3; the FCT, 163 discharged for January 2 and 3; while Abia State reported 52 discharged for January 2, 2022.

Breakdown

Aside Kaduna State and the FCT, the further breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 277 fresh cases.

Kwara State followed on the log with 20 cases; Abia, 14; Rivers,11; while Gombe and Katsina States reported nine cases each.

Bauchi State also recorded six cases, while Edo and Cross River states followed with three and two cases respectively.

The NCDC noted that Plateau and Sokoto States reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.