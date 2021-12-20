Nigeria has recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, with 404 fresh cases reported across 11 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 223,887 cases, while the fatality toll now stands at 2,985.

The data also shows that a total of 211,537 people have been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while 9,383 people are still down with the illness.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Oyo State in the South-west ranked first on the log with 122 cases, followed by the FCT with 84 cases.

The data show that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease experienced a decline in the number of infections as it reported only 52 cases, and is closely followed by Kaduna State in the North-west with 51 cases.

Also Imo State in the South-east reported 20 cases, followed by Delta State, 18; Kano, 17; and Kwara State with 16 cases.

Rivers and Enugu states reported 11 and 10 cases respectively, while Ogun reported two cases, and Edo States reported a single case.

The NCDC also noted that five states: Bauchi, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Plateau states reported that they recorded no cases on Sunday.