On Monday, Nigeria recorded 167 additional COVID-19 infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page late Monday night, noting that no fatalities were recorded

The centre added that the infection toll has increased to 214,789, while the fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,980.

It also added that the trio of Kaduna, Abia and Delta states reported a backlog of cases for December 5, 2021.

Kaduna State also reported a backlog of 10 discharged cases for the same time.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 113 cases.

The FCT reported 22 cases, while Plateau in the North-central recorded 19 cases.

While Kano State recorded four cases, Abia, Kaduna and Rivers States reported three cases each.

Also, Bauchi State reported two cases, Delta recorded a single case, while Sokoto reported no cases on Monday.