The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities on Monday, noting that 36 new infections were reported across seven states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The disease centre disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

According to the centre, the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,625, while the fatality toll remains at 2, 974.

The centre added that a total of 206,778 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the country, noting that the FCT reported 240 new discharges, which includes 236 community discharges.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 21 cases on Monday while Kano State reported four cases and the FCT and Gombe State reported three cases each.

Also, Niger State recorded two cases, while the trio states of Bauch, Plateau and Rivers reported a single case, each.

The NCDC also noted that two states; Delta and Sokoto, recorded no cases on Monday.