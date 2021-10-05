ADVERTISEMENT

For the third day consecutively this week, Nigeria recorded no fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The country, however, recorded 141 new infections across nine states of the federation.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website on Tuesday morning, noting that the fatality figure still stands at 2,723.

The centre also noted that 194,167 people have been discharged, while 9,389 are still down with the disease nationwide.

Breakdown

According to the NCDC, Rivers State in the South-south came first on the log with 33 cases, closely followed by Gombe State in the North-east with 32 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, recorded 29 cases while Imo State in the South-east recorded 25 cases.

North Central states of Plateau and Benue recorded nine and five cases respectively, followed by Borno State in the North-east with four cases.

While Kano State in the North-west recorded three caes, Delta State in the South-south came last on the log with a single case.

The NCDC also noted that Sokoto State reported that no case on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory also reported no case.