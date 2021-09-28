ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Monday recorded 12 additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 296 fresh cases reported across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update shows that Rivers State ranked the first, displacing Lagos, the epicentre of the disease with 63 cases, while Lagos followed with 49 cases.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted in its update on its Facebook page, on Monday night, that the country’s fatalities from the pandemic now stands at 2,689.

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 204,752, while a total of 192,943 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

However, the NCDC noted that the latest figures included backlogs of 10 cases reported from Delta State for September 27 and 26, seven deaths reported for Delta State for three days in August and September.

Similarly, Edo State recorded backlogs of 29 cases and three deaths reported for September 27 and 26.

Apart from Rivers and Lagos State, the NCDC data revealed that the FCT ranked third on the chart with 47 cases.

Osun State in the South-west recorded 37 cases, Edo state recorded 29 cases, Plateau, 18; Gombe-14 while Nasarawa submitted 12 cases.

Also Delta state and Bayelsa in the South-south recorded 10 and three cases respectively, Benue and Kano recorded five cases each while Oyo Atate recorded two cases.

Bauchi and Ekiti States recorded a single case each.

Today’s report includes:

10 cases reported for Delta state for September 27th (2) and 26th (8)

7 deaths reported for Delta state for August 18th (1), 29th (1), 30th (1), September 6th (1), 10th (1), and 13th (1)

29 cases reported for Edo state for September 27th (12) and 26th (17)

3 deaths reported for Edo state for September 27th (2) and 26th (1)

