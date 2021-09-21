ADVERTISEMENT

Edo State has recorded five COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases in the last 72 hours, the state government said on Monday.

The Head of the Coronavirus Case Management Centre in the state, Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this in Benin, said those who died of the viral infection were unvaccinated.

Mr Osagie, a medical doctor, told reports that 52 victims got well and were discharged during the period in review.

“A total of 492 samples were collected; we have 274 people in home care and 287 discharged, since the outbreak of the third wave of the virus.

“For now, we have a total of 1,270 confirmed cases, 616 active cases, (and) 45 patients currently in our facilities with 65 deaths recorded, since the outbreak of the third wave,” he said.

READ ALSO:

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said some Edo residents were making attempts “to buy” certificates of vaccination through the “backdoor”, without taking the vaccine.

This, he said, they were doing because of the government’s stance of ‘no vaccination card, no access to government’s facilities’.

“Those buying the cards and insiders selling them will face the full wrath of the law,” said Mr Irowa, a medical doctor.

(NAN)