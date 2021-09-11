ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government has confirmed the death of a 56-year-old male nurse in Auchi General Hospital and one other person of COVID-19.

The Head of the state’s Coronavirus Case Management, Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this on Friday during the daily press briefing on the pandemic, adding that the two people were not vaccinated.

Mr Osagie, a medical doctor, said Edo State recorded a total number of 36 new cases of the virus and two deaths. Four patients were discharged within the last 24 hours.

He said, “So far a total of 363 samples were collected.

“We have 51 people in admission, 296 people in home care and 250 discharged.

“For now, we have a total of 925 confirmed cases, 646 active cases and 35 deaths recorded so far.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said the state had not recorded any death from the vaccination exercise as being rumoured.

Mr Irowa said that the state government was determined to save the lives of its citizens from COVID-19 deaths.’

“We actually feel sad over the death of the health worker, just as we always feel sad each time we lose a soul.

“As a government, we want to do everything possible to protect our people and prevent people from dying.

“Most of these deaths are preventable but in the health sector, coming to the hospital late is always a very serious issue,” he said.

(NAN)