The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said two persons died of complications from the coronavirus infection in the country in Monday.
The disease centre, in an update on its Facebook page early Monday morning, added that 213 new cases were also reported across 12 states of the federation.
The new statistics, NCDC noted, has raised the infection toll to 171,324 cases while the death toll now stands at 2,134.
Specifics
According to NCDC, Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 epidemic centre, on Monday, reported 157 cases, and was followed by Rivers State with 20 cases.
Plateau State, North-central Nigeria, ranked third on the log with 12 cases while Oyo State in the South-west region and the South-eastern state of Enugu reported six cases each.
Meanwhile, while Gombe State reported three cases, Bauchi, Imo and Kaduna reported two cases each. Edo, Ekiti and Ogun reported one each.
The NCDC further noted that testing negative following their treatment, a total of 164,798 persons infected with the virus, have been discharged.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post