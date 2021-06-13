ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, on Saturday, recorded just eight new coronavirus infection cases, the lowest daily figure recorded since April 15, 2020, when the country recorded 11 cases.

At that time, the disease had just started spreading in a few states with only about 400 infections recorded in the entire country.

According to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website on Sunday morning, the eight new infections increased the total confirmed cases in the country to 167,059.

The eight new cases were reported from only two states of Akwa Ibom and Rivers with four cases each.

Saturday also became the ninth consecutive day that Nigeria recorded no daily fatality from the virus. About 3.8 million deaths have been recorded globally due to the pandemic with Nigeria taking a share of more than 2,000 deaths so far.

While some countries such as the United States of America, Brazil and India are witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, Nigeria has witnessed a massive reduction in new cases from an average of more than 1,000 daily cases between December 2020 and February 2021, to less than 100 in the past month.

Specifics

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over two million tests.

According to NCDC data published Sunday morning, a total of 163,436 people have recovered after treatment.

The data showed that the country’s active COVID-19 cases decreased by 48, bringing the total number of people being treated for the virus to 1,506.

More than 176 million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally leading to over 3 million deaths, according to worldometer.info.