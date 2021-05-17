ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of a steady run of low figures that began almost three months ago, Nigeria on Sunday recorded seven new COVID-19 infections in two states.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,709, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night indicates.

Five of the new cases were reported in Niger State and two in Rivers State.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,066 lives in the country.

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only five deaths recorded in the last 31 days.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the latest data shows that one person was discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,413.

The agency said over 7,000 cases are still active in the country.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 1.9 million tests, the agency said.