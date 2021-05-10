ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 37 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in seven states.

Sunday’s tally brings the number of infections in the country to 165,419, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night shows.

The 37 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Yobe-13, Lagos-12, Akwa Ibom-6, FCT-3, Edo-1, Kaduna-1 and Ogun-1.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 25 days.

A breakdown of the data shows that 47 people were discharged on Sunday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,297.

“Today’s report includes a corrected computational error that occurred during the week,” the agency said.

Precautions

Nigeria has continued to report low COVID-19 cases since February 2021.

To ensure no imported cases from countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nigeria recently banned travels from Brazil, India and Turkey.

The Nigerian government said non-Nigerians who had travelled to any of the three countries in the previous 14 days would not be allowed into Nigeria.

While working to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, Nigeria is also continuing with its vaccination programme with over 1.6 million Nigerians receiving their first of two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.