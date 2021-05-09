ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 30 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in three states.

Saturday’s figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 165,370, according to an data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

The number of deaths recorded from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 24 days.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lagos-21, Adamawa-8 and Rivers-1.

A breakdown of the data shows that 796 people were discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,250.

“Our discharges today includes a backlog of 795 community recoveries in Adamawa State managed in line with guidelines,” the infectious disease body said.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 infections are still active in the country, according to the NCDC.

Precautions

Nigeria has continued to report low COVID-19 cases since February 2021.

To ensure no imported cases from countries experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nigeria recently banned travels from Brazil, India and Turkey.

Brazil and India reported about half of the total number of new COVID-19 cases recorded globally last week, according to the World Health Organisation.

The Nigerian government said non-Nigerians who had travelled to any of the three countries in the previous 14 days would not be allowed into Nigeria.

While working to prevent imported COVID-19 cases, Nigeria is also continuing with its vaccination programme with over 1.6million Nigerians receiving their first of two shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria has, so far, received about 4.4 million doses of the vaccine.