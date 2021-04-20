ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of the country’s vaccine rollout, a significant number of U.S. cities and states remain hotspots where the coronavirus continues to spread at higher rates than before.

This is according to the Guardian on Tuesday.

At least, 21 states have seen a minimum of 10 per cent increase in daily positive coronavirus cases as more states loosen public health restrictions, the Guardian reported, quoting recent Johns Hopkins University data.

The U.S. has 31,738,228 COVID-19 cases and 567,694 deaths, surpassing any other country in both figures, according to Johns Hopkins data as of Tuesday.

(NAN)