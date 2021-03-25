ADVERTISEMENT

The President, Association of Missionaries in Nigeria, Oscar Amaechina, has called on ministers of the gospel in Nigeria to shun prosperity theology “which is a pandemic worse than COVID-19“.

He made the assertion in a conference organised by Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network for pastors and Evangelists in Abuja at the weekend.

The theme of the conference was ‘antichrist mandate and its effect on pastors and the mandate of the Great Commission’.

The cleric observed that the empire building which is fashioned after the Babylonian system of “Let us build and make names for ourselves” has not allowed churches and pastors to realise the mandate of the church which is “go ye”.

“Our inability to reach the unreached with the gospel and love of Christ is responsible for insurgency and terrorism in our country.”

He warned participants to note that “cross-less Christianity is a pandemic worse than COVID-19” and believers can only survive the pandemic through spiritual sanitisation of their hearts through sound Biblical theology.

“This virus is capable of condemning billions of Christians to second death by facilitating their reception of the mark 666. Unlike COVID-19, no one is taking measure to stop its spread.

“Rather, many African Christians are embracing it because it seems to proffer quasi-solution to the chronic poverty in the land. The only antiretroviral therapy is healthy dosage of sound biblical theology.”

The cleric pleaded with the participants to stop collecting money from worshipers of God in the name of seed sowing and reminded them that every pastor will give account of his stewardship on earth.

Josephine Amaechina, who was represented by Uche Chiedu, Head, Training and Capacity Building of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network, said that embracing the mandate of the Great Commission will inevitably bring transformations to the body of Christ and the country at large.

“This conference was designed for pastors because we have realised that the gospel has not reached so many people and that we have not obeyed our master’s command.”

Also, Emmanuel Akpo, a student of Afri-Mission School of Advance Theology, said “The teaching has quite changed my mentality totally, when I go back to my ministry I will change a lot of things”.

Another participant, Onyekachi Amaechi, said that he has made a “360 degree turn around.”

“I have benefited a lot about changing the narrative of what I believed initially Christianity was, I have come to understand that we are called to concentrate on souls, to win souls for Jesus Christ and expand the kingdom. I have learnt a lot.”

Adams Maxwell another participant said “I am very excited to be a partaker of this great meeting and to meet a man that loves the work of God and never hides the truth.”