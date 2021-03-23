Daily deaths from COVID-19 have declined in Nigeria in the past week with no fatalities recorded from the disease in the past 48 hours.

The fatality toll in the country remains 2,030 in total with no deaths from the disease on Monday, the fifth day within eight days that nobody died from the virus.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 131 new cases in 14 states on Monday.

The new tally raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 161,868, according to the NCDC.

In the past one week, there has been a decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 300.

The NCDC data also suggests that Africa’s most populous nation may have gone past the worst phase of the pandemic, although experts warns it might be too early to celebrate.

Specifics

The 131 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos-64, Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Plateau-9, Jigawa-8, Bayelsa-6, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, FCT-4, Osun-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Ogun-1, and Oyo-1.

Lagos had the highest figure on Monday with 64 new cases followed by Rivers and Kaduna with 12 and 11 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC, a total of 148,125 people have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 12, 000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria recently commenced the vaccination of its residents after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Priority is being given to health workers while interested Nigerians have been asked to register online to be vaccinated.

Top public officials including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly to drive vaccine acceptance among citizens.

The vaccines have been shared among the states according to the disease burden among the priority groups.

About 122,410 Nigerians have received jabs of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the news that there were side effects among a few people receiving the Oxford jabs in other countries is further escalating the already existing skepticism about the vaccines.

Mr Shuaib while speaking at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said Nigeria has not recorded any serious adverse reaction following the administration of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.