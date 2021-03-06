ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines on LIVE TV at about 11: 55 a.m. on Saturday.

Mr Buhari was vaccinated by the Chief Personal Physician to the President, Suhayb Sanusi, while Mr Osinbajo was vaccinated by his personal physician, Nicholas Audifferen.

Nigeria commenced the COVID-19 vaccination of its citizens on Friday, three days after it received 3.94 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility (COVAX).

The COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Nigeria is the third Africa country to benefit from the COVAX facility after Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria began with health workers, who are often at risk of exposure to infections, including COVID-19, as they are the first responders to patients.

Before the arrival of the vaccines, the government had said the president and other officials will take the vaccines publicly to encourage Nigerians to accept it.

