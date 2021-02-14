ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 1,143 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said.

The country also recorded 13 deaths from the virus on Saturday, taking the total fatalities in the last 48 hours to 37.

Saturday’s figure indicated a significant decrease from the 24 deaths recorded on Friday, Nigeria’s second highest daily fatality toll.

The latest figure raised Nigeria’s fatality toll to 1,747 in total.

The total coronavirus infections recorded in Nigeria is now 145,664.

Nigeria on January 30 recorded its highest daily death tally of 27 deaths to topple the previous record of 23 deaths reported on January 15.

Specifics

The 1,143 new cases were reported from 20 states – Lagos (319), FCT (157), Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5).

Lagos had the highest toll in Friday’s tally with 319 new cases followed by the FCT and Kwara with 157 and 90 infections respectively.

Of the over 145,000 new cases, a total of 120,399 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centers.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, Nigeria has carried out over 1.3 million tests.