The wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Zeenat El-Zakzaky and her husband are in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Kaduna.

The Acting Controller-General, NCoS, John Mrabure, disclosed this, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the service, Francis Enobore, on Monday , in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs El-Zakzaky was said to have contracted the virus while in custody in Kaduna, prompting a call for her evacuation to an NCDC isolation centre in the state.

According to Mr Mrabure, although the order was later reversed because the agency was not convinced by the purported infection story, it insisted on conducting a COVID-19 test for her.

This, he said, was in collaboration with the state government, her personal physician and the NCDC in the state.

“Happily, the test result has been released and the inmate, including her contacts, have no trace of COVID-19 virus.

“It is important to state with emphasis that Zeenat El-Zakzaky never contracted COVID-19 infection as it was alleged, ” he said.

Mr Mrabure expressed his deep appreciation to members of the public for their cooperation in obeying the restriction guidelines to custodial centres.

He assured the public that the Service would continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols and strengthen efforts with prevention measures to curtail the spread of the virus into any custodial centre.

(NAN)