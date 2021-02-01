ADVERTISEMENT

At least 75 Nigerian healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said.

Mr Ihekweazu, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing, on Monday, said the number of healthcare workers getting infected is becoming worrisome.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to ensure health workers are actively protected against the virus.

“In the last one week, we have 75 health care workers infected in Nigeria,” he said.

“So we are very worried about this and we can reduce this risk.”

Barely a month ago, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), announced the deaths of 20 doctors within a week from complications arising from coronavirus, a news President Muhammadu Buhari described as ‘sad.’

Healthcare workers are often at risk of exposure to infections, including COVID-19 as they are the first responders to patients.

Although health workers have been advised to use full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before attending to patients, many do not have access to this equipment and as a result, many health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

As of June 2020, at least 812 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nigerian health minister, Osagie Ehanire.

As of September 2020, over 41, 000 health workers in Africa have been infected with COVID-19 virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The exact number of health workers that have been infected in Nigeria so far cannot be ascertained as of the time of reporting.

Nigeria has recorded over 130,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 1,600 deaths since February 2020 when the country diagnosed its first case of the virus.