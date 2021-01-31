Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths last week compared to the previous week, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of official data shows.

In the January 17- 23 week , this paper reported that 11, 659 persons tested positive for the virus, which is 18 per cent higher than the preceding week’s record of 9,880.

That week also reported 82 deaths, a 14 per cent increase from the preceding week’s record.

However, between Sunday and Saturday (January 24-30), 9,955 persons tested positive for the viral disease, a 14 per cent reduction from the number reported in the week before.

On the other hand, 76 lives were lost to COVID-19 complications last week, a seven per cent reduction when compared to the previous week’s record.

The reduction may be due to the decrease in the number of tests carried out during the week.

According to the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the public health agency collected 61, 180 samples for testing — lower than the 87,092 tests carried out in the previous week.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out 1,302, 410 tests.

The reduction, however, does not suggest a victory over the second wave of the pandemic as the positivity rate is higher than 16 per cent.

As a result, public institutions and officials have continued to appeal for people to adhere to safety precautions such as maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week also signed a bill criminalising violation of the safety protocols.

The law provides for wearing of face masks, hands washing, and the use of hand sanitisers, amongst other regulations. It stipulates a penalty of a fine or a prison term of six months for offenders.

Less recoveries, too

Further analysis showed that the number of COVID-19 patients discharged last week reduced, too.

While 10,534 patients were discharged in the previous week, 7811 recovered and were discharged last week.

As of the time of filing this report, 25,267 patients were receiving treatments across isolation centres in the country and in their various homes.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has 130, 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 103, 712 have been discharged and 1,578 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 48,919 cases, followed by FCT – 16, 863, Plateau — 7, 892, Kaduna — 7, 603, Oyo — 5, 404 and Rivers — 5, 260.

Others are Edo — 3, 779, Ogun — 3, 356, Kano — 2, 952, Delta — 2, 323, Ondo — 2, 288, Kwara — 1, 936, Katsina — 1, 838, Enugu — 1, 738, Gombe — 1, 606, Nasarawa — 1, 764, Osun — 1, 516, Ebonyi — 1, 423, Abia— 1, 220, Bauchi — 1, 142, Imo— 1, 116, Borno — 946, Akwa Ibom — 845, Anambra — 893, Benue — 848, Sokoto — 748, Bayelsa — 669, Niger — 688, Adamawa — 631, Ekiti — 568, Jigawa — 460, Taraba — 412, Kebbi — 267, Yobe— 241, Cross River— 195, Zamfara — 203 and Kogi — 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest numbers of cases are FCT, Kaduna, Plateau, Oyo and Rivers states.

Of the 36 states and the FCT, only Kebbi and Kogi did not record a new case last week.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 964 new cases were reported in the country.

On Monday, 1430 fresh cases were reported and on Tuesday, 1, 303.

On Wednesday, 1861 were reported, while on Thursday and Friday, 1, 400 and 1114 fresh cases were reported respectively.

On Saturday, 1833 new cases were reported, bringing the Nigerian tally of confirmed cases to 130, 557 as of 11:55 p.m. on January 30.