The Kwara State Government says it has recorded 115 more COVID-19 cases, while 56 patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesperson of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said this brings to 1,952 the number of confirmed cases, with 1,610 patients discharged and 41 deaths.

“As at (of) 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the number of active cases is 299 and 1,610 patients had so far been discharged and 41 death recorded,” Mr Ajakaye said. (NAN)