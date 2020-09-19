Despite repeated warnings by the Nigerian health agencies for strict compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, election officials and voters in the ongoing 2020 Edo governorship election, have largely ignored the warning.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that most voters in Igueben, Esan, Ovia, and Ikopba/Okha local government did not adhere to the prescribed two metres physical distancing rule by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

INEC had said infrared thermometers will be supplied and used at the Registration Area Collation Centres, the Local Government Area Collation Centres, and the State Collation Centres.

The commission also said the use of face masks has also been made mandatory for all involved in the election process.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are expected to be provided for election officials at the polling units.

Rules of physical distancing, the commission said, will be enforced at all election activities including political engagements, training, and queuing at polling units.

However, voters in Eguare Primary School, Ebelle, Ward 06, PU 08 Igueben LGA did not obey the rules.

Our reporter also noticed that some COVID-19 ‘compliance officers’ at polling unit 08 Okpon, ward 02, Ovia South-west local government were seen shaking hands with other people.

But many voters in Kopba/Okha local government, ward 4 PU 8,9,10, Big Joe complex adhered to the COVID-19 procedures.

Adherence

Our reporter also observed that some election officials in Egor Local Government obeyed the safety precautions.

Also, the election officials in Ward 6, PU2, Orhionmwon local government, and the electorate observed physical distancing.

