CAN chairman recovers from COVID-19

Barely two weeks after he was infected by COVID-19, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State chapter, Stephen Mamza, has recovered and been discharged from isolation.

The CAN chairman, who is also a Catholic Church Bishop, on his discharge, said the disease “is overly exaggerated”.

He said over-exaggeration has led patients to go through unnecessary fear and psychological tension that usually result in deaths.

The disease, which hit virtually all the parts of the globe since December, has killed close to a million persons.

It has afflicted over 50, 000 persons in Nigeria and killed over a thousand.

‘Exaggerated’

Mr Mamza, who spoke at a press conference to mark his healing from the deadly virus on Saturday, thanked all for their show of love and prayers.

“I personally feel that the effect of coronavirus probably has been over-exaggerated in Nigeria as a matter of fact.

“And I think the fear that has been instilled into people is too much. It is not a death sentence and it is not probably as bad as people are talking about it.

”You can get well after infection and even if you have the underlining illnesses that people are talking about, because fear is the one that can paralyse somebody,” he explained.

He said many die out of fear.

“Some people died actually because of fear. As soon as they are announced coronavirus positive, the fear cannot allow them to sleep, they feel that death sentence has already been announced.

”But that should not be the case. People should not be panicky and too afraid of it. Inasmuch as they abide by the protocols,” he said.

He also thanked health workers for their sacrifice.

”Nigerians need to appreciate the efforts of health workers, those in the front line, those that go out to collect the samples, those that work in the lab and the doctors and nurses that go to the treatment centres.

”That is why I feel very sad when I heard over the news that from Monday, medical workers are going on strike. It is very sad.”

He noted that “God probably allowed him to be afflicted by the virus to serve as example to others”.

Mr Mamza noted that the virus has exposed Nigeria’s weaknesses in terms of health facilities urging the authorities to rescue the health sector which is in a comatose state.