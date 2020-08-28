COVID-19: India records 77,266 new cases, 1,057 deaths in single day

India’s COVID-19 tally reached 3,387,500 and 61,529 deaths on Friday, the latest data released by the Federal Health Ministry showed.

As many as 77,266 new COVID-19 cases and 1,057 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Still, there are 742,023 active cases in the country, while 2,583,948 have been successfully cured and discharged from various hospitals, the ministry data showed.

Till Thursday, a total of 39,477,848 samples had been tested, with 901,338 samples tested on Thursday alone.

Over the past several weeks, the country’s Federal Government has focused on ramping up samples testing.

