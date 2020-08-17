UAE confirms 229 new COVID-19 cases

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced 229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 64,541.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases are all in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

And 100 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 57,794, according to the ministry.

It has reported no deaths from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. The nationwide death toll stands at 364.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China’s national flag.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organised an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

(Xinhua/NAN)

