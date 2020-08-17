Ghana to reopen borders as active COVID-19 cases decline

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Council on Foreign Relations]
Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Council on Foreign Relations]

Ghana is likely to reopen its entry points for inbound traffic on September 1 as active cases of the new coronavirus decline, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has hinted.

In his 15th nationwide broadcast on COVID-19, Mr Akufo-Addo said the decision would be based on the outcome of preparatory work by various institutions.

“Under my instructions, the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Co. Ltd, have been working, with the ministry of health and its agencies, to ascertain our readiness to reopen our airport,” the president said.

“I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus.

“The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s airports to reopen on September 1 – Official

“I am hoping that we will be ready to do so by September 1,” he said.

However, he said special dispensation would continue to be given for the evacuation of Ghanaians stranded abroad, and they would be required to observe the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application