Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in China

A woman in central China’s Hubei Province has again tested positive for COVID-19, months after her recovery from the disease, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old retiree in the city of Jingzhou was admitted to hospital after falling ill on Aug. 9 and following COVID-19 nucleic acid test showed positive result, said the Jingzhou COVID-19 epidemic control and prevention headquarters.

She was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Feb. 8, but recovered for months, said the headquarters,

adding that “this is not a new COVID-19 case, but a reinfection.”

The woman is again being treated in isolation, but all her contacts tested negative for COVID-19.

Her home and areas of activities have been thoroughly disinfected.(Xinhua/NAN)