Ghana’s COVID-19 cases exceed 40,000 with over 200 deaths

Ghana on map
Ghana has confirmed 455 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total case count to 40,097 on Friday, the latest update from the Ghana Health Service said.

The total recovered and discharged cases increased to 36, 638, as officials discharged 254 more patients who had completed their period of treatment.

Seven more infected people under treatment died, increasing Ghana’s death toll from the pandemic to 206.

Active cases stand at 3,253.

Ghanaian health authorities now discharge people infected by COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment once they stop exhibiting symptoms.

(Xinhua/NAN)

