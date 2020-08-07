COVID-19: Osun govt warns against indiscriminate decontamination, fumigation

Related News

The Osun State Government on Thursday warned individuals and institutions against indiscriminate decontamination and fumigation of public places in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Sola Oladepo, who gave the warning in a statement in Osogbo, said some were doing it in a bid to sanitise the environment against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed owners and managements of private schools, tertiary institutions, hospitals, churches, mosques, police, banks, courts, and small and medium enterprises to contact the Ministry of Environment for the decontamination of their premises in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Mr Oladepo also directed individuals to equally contact the ministry for the decontamination of their premises in line with WHO approved standards.

He explained that it was only the ministry of environment that was authorised to decontaminate in accordance with the WHO regulations.

The commissioner said that all fumigated spaces would be given a certificate by the ministry.

He said that the decontamination exercise/service from the ministry would be at no cost to individuals and institutions requiring the service. (NAN)