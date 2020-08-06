Nine Turkish lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Related News

Nine members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, as well as 35 employees of the legislative body, have tested positive for coronavirus, parliamentary speaker Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday.

“Nine of our lawmakers have been infected with the coronavirus, four of them are receiving treatment in hospitals.

“In addition, the coronavirus was detected in 35 of our employees,” Mr Sentop said while addressing the parliament.

The country has seen an increase in the daily increment of COVID-19 cases since late July following the removal of the majority of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

According to the health authorities, Turkey has so far confirmed more than 53,800 infections, including 1,015 fatalities.

(Sputnik/NAN)