COVID 19: Federal High Court Chief Judge tests negative

Justice John Tsoho
Justice John Tsoho

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), John Tsoho, and members of his immediate family have tested negative for the coronavirus.

A statement by the acting Information Officer of the court, Catherine Nwandu, explained that the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self-isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

Ms Nwandu said the chief judge, who had gone on a self-isolation for over two weeks, tested negative after undergoing two COVID -19 tests.

She further said the decision of the Chief Judge to go on self-isolation was preventive rather than curative because a close aide in his office tested positive to COVID- 19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.

“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.

“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill, ” the statement said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application